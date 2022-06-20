PHOTO GALLERY: Crowds gather as President Higgins opens Jigginstown Manor centre for homeless people in Kildare

President of Ireland Michael D Higgins along with his wife Sabina Higgins cut the ribbon at Jigginstown Manor
The new Jigginstown Manor centre for homeless people was officially opened by President Michael D Higgins last week.
Homeless Care CLG partly-funded the reconstruction of the premises, which was first planned back in 2014, while the homelessness and addiction treatment charity Tiglin Challenge Limited, better known simply as Tiglin, now provide services at the site. The construction of the facility has been strongly supported by Kildare County Council (KCC) and the Construction Industry Federation.
Attending the event were a number of public representatives, including Independent TD Dr Cathal Berry, Kildare Mayor Cllr Naoise Ó Cearúil, Independent Cllr Seamie Moore, Sinn Féin’s Réada Cronin TD and councillor Noel Connolly, and Green Party Cllr Colm Kenny and Senator Vincent P Martin.
Pictures: Aishling Conway