Fashion Fix: Racing style with looks from Whitewater Shopping Centre, Newbridge, Co Kildare

Step out in style at the racetrack this summer with these looks from Whitewater SC, Newbridge. Put your best foot forward at next weekend's Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby at the Curragh with these outfits from from Carraig Donn and Pamela Scott. Pictures: Aishling Conway
Rowen Avenue floral skater dress — €59; Soul headband fascinator — €16.95; Pala D’Oro bag — €19.95, at Carraig Donn
