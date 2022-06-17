Kildare soldiers serving overseas send Father's Day messages to families

Irish Defence Forces troops from the 65th Infantry Group deployed with the UN to the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force in Syria (UNDOF) and soldiers deployed with the 120 Infantry Battalion to the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) have sent home Fathers’ day messages to their Fathers and children.

The 65th Infantry Group deployed to Syria in April 2022 and consists of a total of 130 Irish personnel. The 120th Infantry Battalion deployed to Lebanon in May 2022 and consists of 338 Irish personnel.



Messages from 120 Infantry Battalion UNIFIL:

Lt Gavin Smyth from Portarlington, Co Offaly:

“I want to wish a happy Father’s day to Colin Smyth, I’m looking forward to seeing you soon”

Pte Seán Kavanagh from Johnstown, Co. Meath:

“Happy Father’s day to Christie, have a pint on me and I’ll see you when I get back”

SQMS Jim Masterson from Mullingar, Co. Westmeath:

“Wishing my Father Jim Masterson Snr. A very happy Father’s day, the place hasn’t changed a bit since you were here last.”

Sgt Patrick Holmes from Crumlin, Co. Dublin:

“I’d like to say hello to my children Charlie and Heidi, also my partner Sarah. Thank you for the cards and gifts, happy father’s day to my Dad Pat and Sarah’s Dad Aiden in Cavan, see you all soon!”

Squadron Sgt Trevor McGahern from Fermoy, Co. Cork

“I want to wish my father Liam McGahern a happy father’s day, see you soon for a few drinks!”

Cpl Ian Robinson from Athy, Co. Kildare

“Happy Father’s Day, Hello to my kids at home, missing you all!”

Pte Kevin Ellis from Dundalk, Co. Louth:

“Hello to my wife Brenda, our kids Kayleigh, Cian, Cillian, Caden and Keeva. I'll see you all soon. Love, Dad.”

Sgt Dean Hickey from Monasterevin, Co. Kildare:

“Sending lots of love and hugs from Lebanon to Adam (8) and Erica (7) and to my amazing wife Caroline this Father’s day. Give Geoff a hug for me!! And happy Father’s day to my dad Pat. I miss you all loads and can’t wait to see everyone in a few months!”

Lt Ivan McDonald from Suncroft, Co. Kildare:

“I’d like to wish my Father Brian a very happy Father’s Day this year. All my best wishes from south Lebanon, I’ll be home before you know it!”



Messages from the 65th Infantry Group:

Captain Niall Walsh who is the CIS Section Commander & 65th Infantry Group Admin Officer, from Lucan in Dublin, would like to wish his Father Tony Walsh a Happy Father’s day from the Golan Heights!



Lieutenant Colin Campbell who is a Platoon Commander in the Mechanised Company of 65th Infantry Group from Clody, Co. Tyrone sends Father’s day wishes to his Dad, Michael Campbell.



Private Dean Long who is a MOWAG Crewman in 2 Platoon in the Mechanised Company of 65th Infantry Group, from Kilkenny City, Co. Kilkenny would like to wish his Father, Michael Long, a Happy Father’s Day and looks forward to seeing him soon.

The Irish Defence Forces are currently deployed to 14 missions and operations in 12 countries across the Balkans, Africa, and the Middle East. At present there are 580 Irish personnel deployed on multinational Peace Support Operations with the United Nations, European Union, and NATO-Partnership for Peace, with the vast majority coming from the Army.

The 65th Infantry Group is composed of a Group Headquarters, Two Mechanised Infantry Platoons, a Cavalry & Artillery Reconnaissance Troop and a Contingent Support Group of 129 personnel to the Golan Heights in Syria. The Infantry Group will be carrying out peacekeeping duties under Chapter 6 of the UN Charter.

The group acts as the Force Reserve Company, the main focus of which is constituting a Quick Response Force for UNDOF, as well as supporting the United Nations Truce Supervision Organisation (UNTSO). This group operates Observation Posts along the Alpha line in order to monitor the AOS. This will involve extensive patrolling throughout the AO in addition to monitoring the AOS. In accordance with Security Council Resolution 2581, duties will also include helping to ensure humanitarian access to the civilian population in the area.

120 Inf Bn deployed to the UNIFIL area of operations with three hundred and forty-seven (347) personnel (Nine (09) personnel from the Armed Forces of Malta, three hundred and thirty-eight (338) Irish). 120 Inf Bn forms part of a multinational battalion, comprising of Irish, Maltese, Polish and Hungarian personnel, collectively referred to as IRISHPOLBATT. IRISHPOLBATT will support UNIFIL’s mandates in accordance with United Nations Security Council Resolution (UNSCR) 1701 (2006) and UNSCR 2539 (2020)