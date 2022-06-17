Plans for Kildare pub function room to become new health and fitness facility

File photo courtesy of Google Maps: Dowling's, Prosperous
Major changes are planned for Dowling's in Prosperous.
Fitzone Health and Fitness Ltd want to change the function hall at the pub into a health and fitness facility. It hopes to get permission to open the gym from 6am to 10pm on weekdays and 8am until 6pm at weekends.
Permission for the change of use will be assessed by Kildare County Council.
