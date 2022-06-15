FCPN issued to driver who parked in disabled bay in Naas, Kildare

Pic: An Garda Síochána via Twitter
A Fixed Charge Penalty Notice (FCPN) was issued to a driver who parked in disabled bay in Naas.
The Garda Traffic account on Twitter said: "Naas Roads Policing Unit were on patrol on Main Street when they found this car parked in a disabled bay with no permit.
"An FCPN was issued and the driver directed to remove the car from the space.
"Please keep these spaces clear for those who require them," the account added.
