Search

15 Jun 2022

LATEST: Six month closure for road in Kildare town

LATEST: Six month closure for road in Kildare town

This closure is proposed to be undertaken during off-peak hours. File Pic

Reporter:

Reporter

15 Jun 2022 12:20 PM

A six month closure has been announced for a road in Kildare town.

Kildare County Council (KCC) said it gives notice in accordance with Section 75 of the Roads Act, 1993 and the Roads Regulations, 1994 that it intends to close the R413 road periodically during the period commencing Sunday, July 10 2022 for a six month period.

This will be done to facilitate outdoor events in Kildare town.

KCC said that the R413 will be closed off from the Market Square to the R445 Dublin Road.

The road closure is programmed from 7pm to 11pm, Monday to Thursday, Friday 6.30pm to Monday 7am (and Tuesdays 7am, regarding Bank Holidays.

This closure is proposed to be undertaken during off-peak hours.

HGV traffic shall divert from the R415 onto the R413 eastbound and the R401 westbound.     

How Kildare came up short against Mayo in Croke Park

Politicians pooh pooh pop up pool plan for Kildare

Amenity

Alternative Route:

KCC urges motorists to follow the alternative traffic route through Market Square.

Diversionary routes will be clearly signposted, as agreed with the Council and An Garda Síochána.

Emergency access and restricted local access will be maintained.

Any objections/observations should be lodged in writing to the A/Senior Executive Officer, Roads, Transportation and Public Safety, Kildare County Council, Áras Chill Dara, Devoy Park, Naas, Co Kildare or by e-mail to roadssubmissions@kildarecoco.ie on or before 5p.m. on Monday, 20 June 2022.

A map of of Market Square can be accessed here

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media