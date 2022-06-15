Naas District Court hears details of alleged criminal incident outside well-known Kildare pub

The accusations were heard in Naas District Court on Thursday, June 9. File Photograph
An alleged incident of criminal damage took place just outside the Silken Thomas pub and restaurant in Kildare town.
Kenneth Cronly, of 9 Ruanbeg Court in Kildare, is accused of causing criminal damage to a car near the venue on December 15, 2019.
It was heard that the 42-year-old was allegedly refused entry to the Silken Thomas.
ALLEGED COSTS
Gardaí claimed on Thursday, June 9, that the 42-year-old caused just over €733 worth of alleged damage to the car.
As the accused did not appear in court on the date in question, a bench warrant was sought for his arrest.
The warrant was endorsed by Judge Desmond Zaidan.
