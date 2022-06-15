Search

15 Jun 2022

Naas District Court hears details of alleged criminal incident outside well-known Kildare pub

ALLEGATIONS

Naas District Court hears details of alleged criminal incident outside well-known Kildare pub

The accusations were heard in Naas District Court on Thursday, June 9. File Photograph

Reporter:

Court reporter

15 Jun 2022 7:30 PM

An alleged incident of criminal damage took place just outside the Silken Thomas pub and restaurant in Kildare town.

Kenneth Cronly, of 9 Ruanbeg Court in Kildare, is accused of causing criminal damage to a car near the venue on December 15, 2019.

It was heard that the 42-year-old was allegedly refused entry to the Silken Thomas.

ALLEGED COSTS

Gardaí claimed on Thursday, June 9, that the 42-year-old caused just over €733 worth of alleged damage to the car.

As the accused did not appear in court on the date in question, a bench warrant was sought for his arrest.

The warrant was endorsed by Judge Desmond Zaidan.

Local News

