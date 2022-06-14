PHOTOS: Kildare apartments going for average of €133k each at auction

The apartments in Kildare town
A portfolio of nine apartments is going under the hammer with a total guide price of €1.2m or at an average of around €133k each.
The properties comprise of four one bedroom apartments and 5 two bedroom apartments.
The dwellings range in size from approximately 46 sq. m (500 sq. ft) to 70 sq. m (750 sq. ft).
The properties are located just off the Dublin Road near Kildare House Hotel.
Eight of the apartments are being rented which gives an annual rent of €94,860.
The properties are going under the hammer at the BidX1 auction on June 30.
