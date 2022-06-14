Search

14 Jun 2022

Kildare man accused of alleged assaults on two different people, Naas District Court told

ACCUSATIONS

Kildare man accused of alleged assaults on two different people, Naas District Court told

The allegations were heard on Thursday, June 9. Naas Courthouse. File photograph

Reporter:

Court reporter

14 Jun 2022 6:30 PM

Two people were allegedly assaulted by one man, Naas Court was told on Thursday, June 9.

The allegations relate to Fergal O’Neill, with an address listed as Redhills in Kildare.

Gardaí claimed that on January 29 last, the 39-year-old defendant allegedly attacked a woman in the early hours of the morning.

Kildare TD says she has written to the EPA to investigate pollution at Rye River

'COVERED IN BLOOD'

Garda Sergeant Brian Jacob told Judge Desmond Zaidan that the alleged injured party was ‘covered in blood’ and had sustained a black eye and cuts to her face.

He further claimed that when another man tried to intervene, Mr O’Neill allegedly assaulted him as well.

These two alleged offences are in contravention of Section 3 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act, 1997.

PHOTO GALLERY: German ambassador visits Kildare park for anniversary

SPECIFIC CONDITION GRANTED

It was heard that all parties are known to one another, and that a medical report was due.

Gardaí advised the judge to impose a specific condition on his bail: that the accused have no contact with the alleged injured parties, which the judge agreed to do.

Judge Zaidan agreed to grant bail for Mr O' Neill until December 1, where a medical report and directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions are due.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media