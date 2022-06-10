New spot for coffee and treats open in Kildare

The Cedar Box, Ballyshannon, Photo credit: https://www.facebook.com/dowlingsofballyshannon
A new weekend spot for coffee and treats has opened beside Dowling’s Pub in Ballyshannon. The Cedar Box owned and operated by locals Fiona Talbot and Deirdre Horan is offering up a range of coffees and confectioneries from 9am to 4pm every Saturday and Sunday.
The menu includes tea, freshly-brewed coffee, scones, toasties and other savoury offerings. There is also outdoor seating available to allow you to enjoy your food and drinks in comfort.
Other days may become available in the future if there is sufficient demand for it.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.