Kildare dad-of-two taking part in Croke Park challenge to raise funds for children's hospitals

A Newbridge dad is taking part in a abseiling challenge at Croke Park to raise funds for charity.

John Smullen is appealing for donations for the Children's Health Foundation (CHI) which raises vital funds to support sick children and their families in CHI hospitals and urgent care centres in Crumlin, Temple Street, Tallaght and Connolly.

John said: "Every year, over 350,000 children put on brave faces and receive treatment in CHI at Crumlin, Temple Street, Tallaght and Connolly.

"This year, I’m daring to be brave to raise a few quid by abseiling from the roof of Croke Park.

"I have two kids - Lily aged six and Oisín aged four and they are the apple of my eye."

John added: "I'm also an alcoholic and I’m 13 months in recovery.

"I’ve been given a second chance to be a proper Dad and responsible co-parent and I aim to take it.

"One of my biggest fears in life is that of heights.

"So, I’m facing my fears and I will overcome them.

If anybody has a few shillings to throw in the pot I will be eternally grateful to you all."

You can donate here.