07 Jun 2022

Kildare Death Notices for today: Tuesday, June 7

The late Jimmy Rice and Martin Doyle

Reporter:

KildareNow reporter

07 Jun 2022 11:28 AM

The death has occurred of Desmond (Des) Kavanagh
Ryevale Lawns, Leixlip, Kildare

Kavanagh, Desmond (Des), Ryevale Lawns, Leixlip, Co. Kildare, June 6th 2022, peacefully at St. Frances Hospice, Blanchardstown, surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Eileen, children Sinead, Aisling and Dara, sons-in-law Dave and Andrew, daughter-in-law Amy, grandchildren, brother Patrick, extended family and friends.

Rest In Peace.

 
 


Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of James (Jimmy) RICE
Oldbridge Station, Sallins, Kildare / The Curragh, Kildare

Formerly of Ballysax, The Curragh. Predeceased by his parents Marie and Patrick. Peacefully, in Naas Hospital, surrounded by his loving family after a short illness.

 

Sadly missed by his loving wife Pauline, sisters Susie and Ann, brothers Patsy, Frankie, David and Kevin, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

 

"May Jimmy Rest In Peace"

 

Reposing at the George Mullins Funeral Home, Kilcullen Road, Naas on Wednesday from 5pm to 7pm with Prayers at 6.30pm. Funeral on Thursday morning with Mass at 10am in the Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas and afterwards to Suncroft Cemetery.

 

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Friends of Naas Hospital.

The death has occurred of Martin Doyle
Sallins Bridge, Sallins, Kildare / Dublin

Doyle, Martin, Sallins Bridge, Sallins, Co. Kildare and late of Fairview and Artane, Dublin, June 5th 2022, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of St. Brigid’s Hospice, The Curragh. Sadly missed by his loving wife Orla, daughter Roisin and her partner Shane, son Mikey, brothers Gabriel, Mark and Greg, sisters Margaret, Caitriona and Bernie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and neighbours.

Rest In Peace

 

Reposing at Oliver Reilly's Funeral Home, Woods House Clane (Eircode : W91YPX4) on Tuesday from 4pm to 8pm. Removal from his residence on Wednesday at approx. 9:30am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady and the Guardian Angels, Sallins for 10am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Bodenstown Cemetery. Those who are unable to attend the funeral, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolences section below.

 

House Private Please

 

Donations can be made in memory of Martin to the Friends of St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh by clicking on the following link: https://friendsofstbrigidshospice.ie/ways-to-

 

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Wednesday at 10am by clicking on the following link : https://www.naasparish.ie/our-parish/sallins-webcam

 

Oliver Reilly Funeral Directors accept no responsibility for any live webcam interruptions or issues

 

For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230.

