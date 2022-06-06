Alleged case of Snapchat money laundering back before Kildare court

The case was previously heard on January 13. File Photo
An alleged Snapchat money laundering case returned to Naas District Court on Thursday, June 2.
The case involving 19-year-old Darren Madu, with an address listed as 35 River View, Dún Brinn, Athy, and 20-year-old Tamadani ‘Danny’ Mnjeru, with an address listed as 25 Coney Green, Coneyboro, Athy, were previously before the court on Thursday, January 13.
The two defendants were granted bail on the previous date, while Judge Zaidan also refused jurisdiction over the case.
It was claimed by gardaí on the most recent date that Mr Madu was allegedly recruited by Mr Mnjeru via Snapchat to be part of an alleged money laundering scheme which allegedly resulted in two fraudulent payments being made.
A book of evidence was also served on both men on the most recent date.
Geraldine Gillece, Director of Public Prosecution for East Kildare, consented to sending the two defendants forward for a trial by jury at the next sittings of the Circuit Court, which starts on June 21.
