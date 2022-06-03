Good news for Kildare commuters as 200 more parking spaces coming next week for Sallins train station

Sallins & Naas train station
Iarnród Éireann will be opening a new car park adjacent to Sallins Station on Tuesday.
The new facility will provide an additional 200 spaces for commuters.
The additional car parking is situated in the Waterways Development.
It will be managed by APCOA and payment can be made via the APCOA app, scan pay or at the cash machines and will be open from 06:00hrs to 00:00hrs.
The car park will be closed outside of these hours.
A spokesperson for Iarnród Éireann said: “Pre pandemic there was enormous demand for car parking at Sallins, over the last few months we have once again seen more and more people travelling with us.
"These additional car parking spaces will be welcomed by all of our commuters at Sallins.”
The reply was made to a query put forward by Fine Gael councillor Brendan Weld at the latest Clane-Maynooth Municipal District meeting, which was held on Friday, June 3. File Pic
