Finalists announced for Network Ireland Kildare Branch annual Kildare Businesswoman of the Year Awards

The finalists have been announced for the Network Ireland Kildare Businesswoman of the Year Awards 2022.

A total of 40 women have been shortlisted across eight categories with interviews

taking place last month. Network Ireland Kildare Branch will celebrate and acknowledge the amazing

achievements of their members at the Osprey Hotel on June 10th with an evening meal and entertainment by the 52nd Street band.

The winner of each category will be announced on the night and the branch winners will then go on to the Network Ireland national awards with these winners revealed at the Network Ireland National Conference on October 7, 2022.

Last year, two Kildare businesswomen went on to win an award at the national awards.

President of Network Ireland Kildare Branch, Emily Mahon expressed her congratulations for the nominees and stated: “I would like to take the opportunity to congratulate every single finalist who put themselves forward, stepped outside of their comfort zone and participated in the judging process to present themselves, their business and work.

“Each year our judges are blown away by the high calibre of finalists and this year was no exception. I would like to thank all our sponsors who have generously sponsored the eight categories.

I would also like to thank our Awards Co-Ordinator Laura Maher and Dee O’Connor our Events Manager on the fantastic job they have done bringing all

of this together”

Awards Co-ordinator Laura Maher commented “We would like to wish all the finalists the very best

of luck for the awards and we would also like to thank our Judges Aislinn de Barra from AIB, Canice

Keane from Viridi Connection, Sinead Early O’Brien from Early Days Montessori Playgroup, Sharon

Nolan from Nolan Properties Sales & Rentals, Sean McAuliffe from ISS Facility Services and Karen Mulligan from Life Credit Union. The judges had the very difficult task of choosing the winners from the Finalists, not an easy task with the calibre of nominees.”

If you would like to get involved in Network Ireland Kildare Branch, please email secretarynetwork kildare@outlook.com.

Network Ireland Kildare Branch would like to thank Official Partner AIB, Local Sponsor Life Credit Union and Media Partner, the Leinster Leader.

Network Ireland is a progressive, dynamic organisation supporting the professional and personal development of women.

The membership is made up of a very diverse group of women, from budding entrepreneurs, SME owners, professionals and leaders in indigenous and multinational organisations to non profits, charities, arts and the public sector. The Kildare branch of Network Ireland is one of the most dynamic in Ireland with over 140 members. It hosts monthly events including Women in Leadership, Communication Skills, Marketing and Finance.

It also celebrates International Women’s Day in March and hosts the successful Annual Charity lunch in November.

Below are the Categories and the nominees and their businesses:



Creative Professional

Tara Lane

Centrepiece Rosettes

Tara Lane, mum to 3 girls and married to John, lives in Kilcock, Co Kildare.



Tara enjoys networking, reading and loves animals. Tara is very active in the local business community and greatly enjoys being part of Network Kildare. Centrepiece Rosettes manufactures bespoke rosettes and sashes primarily for equestrian and agricultural shows. https://www.centrepiecerosettes.ie.





Julie Lawlor

Bold Lines Jewellery

Bold Lines is an independent jewellery design company specialising in bespoke jewellery. Each piece is lovingly made to order, by hand, in collaboration with designer & owner, Julie Lawlor and and her talented outsourced team of Goldsmiths. Julie design and make modern jewellery into timeless wearable pieces that can be loved for a lifetime. https://boldlines.ie/



Annalee Delaney

Annalee Delaney Photography

Annalee Delaney is a professional commercial product and portrait photographer. Her photography studio is in Kildare, just outside of the Curragh. Her work ranges from newborn studio sessions to commercial product photography. In todays digital world it's so important to have professional tailored images to compliment your online presence. https://www.annaleedelaney.com/





Tanya Ryan

Fiadh and Finn

I am Irish artist and illustrator, living in Kildare. Having a lifelong affinity for art, Irish nature and a love of interiors I created Fiadh&Finn to make unique Irish personalised art gifts. I created a collection of original illustrations in traditional watercolours, depicting Irish animals, birds and plants that surround me in the countryside. https://www.fiadhandfinn.ie/



Aoife Rooney

aoife®

I have a varied acumen in the design world, including a Higher Diploma in Textiles and Fine Art Print, a BA Degree in Interior Architecture and Furniture Design, a diploma in management and a master's in education. I recently studied at the Grafton Academy; I was an artist with the Leinster print studio. https://aoifelifestyle.com/



Emerging Businesswoman

Edel Hayes

Accelerate Accounting

Edel Hayes, owner of Accelerate Accounting, helps business owners make sense of their financial information so they can use it to grow their business while maximizing profits. Edel believes that to grow a business to its full potential, the dynamic between entrepreneur & accountant needs to change. Openness & collaboration will be key to this. https://accelerateaccountingsolutions.com/



Christine Pringle

Skin Camouflage Care

Christine is a mum of 3 children aged 14, 13 & 10. They reside in Kilcock, Co. Kildare where she runs her business 'Skin Camouflage Care'. Christine is delighted to be partaking in the 2022 Businesswoman Of The Year Awards & wishes all the participants the best of luck. https://skincamouflagecare.ie/



Magda Seymour

Pure Oskar

I am a founder of Pure Oskar, Irish skincare brand specialising in ethical, natural, high-end soaps and soy wax candles. The company was named after my son Oskar, who as a toddler overreacted to mass produced skincare products. My motto is to live simply, sustainably, and mindfully through self-care and by taking care of others https://www.pureoskar.com/



Niamh Johnston

Wedding Tails

I'm a veterinary nurse and I adore anything to do with pets. I set up Wedding Tails as i saw a need for professional care of the bride and grooms pet around their wedding day. I live near Naas in Kildare with my husband and two children. https://www.facebook.com/weddingtails20



Elaine O'Connor

Affinity Plus Home Support

Affinity Plus Home Support ~ We are a company who are destined to make our clients & their families lives easier, by providing nothing less than exceptional Care. We pride ourselves in being that bit different, and feel we deliver the personal touch to family's loved ones at a time when they need it most. https://www.affinityplus.ie/



Katie Mugan

Nursing Mamma

I’m Katie, I’m the face behind Nursingmama.ie. I’m a lactation consultant and a Paediatric and Public Health Nurse with over 20 years’ experience working with parents and new-borns, helping them prepare and navigate their way through those early days and weeks. I offer online preparation classes and infant feeeding consultations. https://nursingmama.ie/



Sinéad Wisely

Refillz Zero Waste

I am the Co-Founder of refillz - Kildare's first zero waste store. We encourage people to shop plastic free taking as little or as much as they want. Our aim is to reduce package waste and food waste every day. https://www.refillz.ie/



Claire Glynn

Clever Little Handies

I am Mum of 3, owner of Clever Little Handies. I deliver baby sign classes to parents with babies from newborn up to 2. To connect parents and teach them how to communicate with their babies before they can talk. I have delivered a session to all but 4 counties in Ireland, albeit virtually. https://www.facebook.com/CleverLittleHandies/



Ciara Jacob

Magnetic Mobility

After 20 years working as a nurse, Judith and I set up Magnetic Mobility as a way to help others stay as active as we have become. I love spending time outdoors, hiking, kayaking and cycling but only if it’s not raining! Rainy days are business days! https://magneticmobility.ie/





Krystle Foley

Kola Digital

Kola Digital is a full service Marketing Agency. We are very hands-on & provide a personalised service to each of our clients. Our brand values stand for honesty, reliability, and diligence. We manage projects big & small with the clients’ business at the heart of everything we do. https://koladigital.ie/



Maureen McCowen

Soft Skill Success

Maureen McCowen is a communication and presentation skills specialist who helps professionals and teams unlock their speaking confidence. She provides coaching and training to clients nationally and internationally. Her clients include Eirgrid, Fortinet and HPE Financial Services. Maureen lives in Naas with her husband Paul, and they have two sons. https://www.softskillsuccess.ie/



Helen Dillon

Your Path Coaching

Helen Dillon is the owner of Your Path Coaching, a service that provides careers coaching for teenagers in senior cycle of secondary school helping them to choose their future career. Helen has 30 years work experience in several industries with degrees in both engineering and business. She is also a qualified Life Coach. https://yourpathcoaching.ie/



Suzanne Walsh

NearlySisters

I'm Suzanne, one half of the dynamic duo Nic & Sue of NearlySisters. I'm a proud Kildare woman married to Keith & we have two children Anna and Finn. With a background in Fashion & in between packing boxes I love following the latest trends. https://www.nearlysisters.ie/



Fiona Smiddy

Green Outlook

Fiona Smiddy is a Chartered Accountant and the Founder of Green Outlook. At greenoutlook.ie Fiona promotes sustainable living and supports customers to reduce their environmental impact. We are passionate about supporting local, sustainable and plastic free alternatives and sell a growing range of sustainable personal care products. Fiona is the Network Ireland Kildare branch Vice President and Secretary for 2022. https://greenoutlook.ie/

Julie O'Sullivan

Jigsaw Better Business

I’m passionate about maximising potential, productivity, and positivity in work, and I’m excited to be able to contribute to individuals’ and organisations’ developmental journeys. As a chartered organisational psychologist, I combine my understanding of the science of human behaviour with experience of the world of work. https://jigsawbetterbusiness.ie/

Amanda Delaney

Johnny Magory

Amanda joined The Johnny Magory Company in January 2020 as an administrator. She has since become the backbone of the company overseeing all aspects of bookkeeping, accounts, events and online. Amanda brings passion and a smile to everything she does. https://www.johnnymagory.com/

Sharon Shadlow

Tulfarris Hotel & Golf Resort

I have worked in hospitality for over 20 years and in the Sales side of the business for 7 years. I have 2 daughters and am very proud to be able to teach them the value of a career, work ethic & knowing through hard work & determination you can achieve your goals. https://www.tulfarrishotel.com/

Julie Nicholson

ISS IRELAND

I have 18 years of experience in construction and facilities, managing teams of all cultures, sizes, and industries. My focus is centred on people; I lead with my heart and connect with those around me to help them achieve their goals, to create functional, interactive, positive, and most of all, safe working environments. https://www.ie.issworld.com/

Mercedes Bagnall

Lawlors Hotel

My family threw parties which means I have been in the hospitality industry since I was very small. I moved to London to open Arkles, at Chelsea Football Club and worked my way up to Global Account Director with Hilton before moving home for a new opening. Lawlor's of Naas is opening in Summer 2022. https://www.lawlors.ie/

Established Businesswoman



Mireia Lopez

Discovery Playtime

I'm Mireia, founder of Discovery Playtime. I have a primary school teaching degree, a Masters in psychology of Education and a certificate in therapeutical play skills. I am passionate about play and children's learning. I belive there is so much we, adults, can do to offer our children a better future. https://discoveryplaytime.ie/

Allyson English

Jigsaw Better Business

I have 30 years' experience in operations, finance and development roles. I enjoy meeting new people, networking and helping out wherever I can. I am not afraid of hard work and get great satisfaction from helping people grow in their personal and business life. https://jigsawbetterbusiness.ie/

Yvonne Skelly

Empower Health

Yvonne is a Visionary Wellness Entrepreneur and owner of Empower Health, a wellness company with three wellness premises under her belt in Naas & Blessington. Her business specialises in holistic wellness solutions such as body work, talk therapies, energy therapies and workshops and classes on a broad range of holistic approaches. https://naasholisticcentre.com/

Jane Manzor

Manzor Marketing

Jane Manzor is an award winning marketer and owner of Manzor Marketing, a marketing agency dedicated to the Food, Beverage, Design and SME sectors. Jane established Manzor Marketing in 2016 to help businesses to discover their 10% difference and to bring their brand alive, through 3 steps - marketing, management and measurement. https://www.manzormarketing.ie/



Joanne O'Brien

Applejack Marketing

Joanne set up Applejack Marketing to help small businesses improve their online presence and get more sales. With extensive experience in sales and marketing, she is a trainer, mentor and marketing consultant who loves working with her clients. She takes the mystery out of social media and websites and gets clients the right results. https://www.applejackmarketing.ie/

Karyn Flood

Tim Flood Flooring & Furniture

I have been in the Furniture & Flooring trade for over 20 years and our Mission has not changed since. Our customers are our Family and we strive to supply High Quality Service & Interiors at excellent prices. We make your House your Home. https://timfloodflooring.com/



Solo Businesswoman

Louise Donohoe

L. F. Donohoe Antiques

Louise Donohoe is the founder and CEO of L. F Donohoe Antiques. After spending over 20 years in administrative roles in higher education institutes, Louise now restores, reuses and repurposes antiques to a standard where customers are happy to purchase and display them in their modern day interiors. https://lfdonohoeantiques.ie/



Lynda Murphy

Sonny Bear Kids

I am Lynda owner of Sonny Bear kids online clothing store. At Sonny Bear we provide a piece of nostalgia. We believe childhood should be fun a time to make memories explore and develop. We want to offer a choice to dress in quality sustainable and unique cloths .Dressing for everyday not just special days. https://www.sonnybear.ie/

Suzie Kenny

Fizz Bizz

My name is Suzie Kenny, owner of Fizz Bizz, serving chilled Prosecco on tap to all event types nationwide. I come from 14 years experience in the hospitality sector, my true passion lies within event organising and being a Mam. I'm a people person who thrives on positive mental attitude and of course PROSECCO! http://fizzbizz.ie/



Antoinette Coleman Kelly

Wedding Celebrant Antoinette

As a Registered Solemniser of Marriages and Celebrant I create bespoke, fun, beautiful romantic, magical and fairytale Wedding Ceremonies. On the DAY, I present a most Unique Special Precious Ceremony creating enchanting memories. I am giddy about Love and my passion, sincerity and experience creates the magic. https://weddingcelebrantantoinette.com/





Mary O Sullivan

Beara Bitters

Starting Beara Bitters after working for years in plant breeding, Mary wanted a new challenge to work towards.

With a background in plant science, but an upbringing on an organic farm lead to wanting to showcase the best of Irish flavours and aromatics, both nationally and internationally. https://www.bearabitters.com/



STEM Professional

Sharon Farrell

FACE Credit Consultancy

Sharon founded FACE Credit Consultancy in 2019 out of a strong passion for the credit industry and a mindset of helping businesses improve their cashflow through effectively managing their credit facility. In 2021 FACE Credit Consultancy were awarded Specialist Credit Team of the year in the National Credit awards. https://facecredit.ie/

Nichola Kennedy

Kilcullen Optician

Based in the picturesque town of Kilcullen, Co. Kildare. Providing eyecare for all the family, in Co. Kildare and beyond! Stocking a unique niche range of eyewear not seen everywhere.

Special interest clinics in Paediatric & Special Needs Eyecare, Behavioural Optometry, Dry Eye, Contact Lenses. https://www.kilcullenoptician.com/

Claire Brett

Junior Einsteins

Kildare I currently own and operate Junior Einsteins Kildare. I find this work stimulating and rewarding. I am responsible for extensive development of the business in Kildare and ensuring the highest standard of engaging Science programs for children aged 5-12 years. I love to collaborate and build great relationships with partner organizations for mutually beneficial results. https://junioreinsteinsscienceclub.com/



Power Within Champion

Ciara Dunne

Ceola

My name is Ciara Dunne and I am the founder and Director of Ceola. I live in Kildare with my husband Eoin and our 5 children. I am a musician with a passion for music education and performance. I also own Ground Social coffee shop in Sallins. https://ceola.ie/

Veronica O'Driscoll

Jigsaw Better Business

I have 30 years' experience in operations, finance and development roles. I enjoy meeting new people, networking and helping out wherever I can. I am not afraid of hard work and get great satisfaction from helping people grow in their personal and business life. https://jigsawbetterbusiness.ie/

Other finalists listed in this category which are listed in the previous categories include: Mireia Lopez, Discovery Playtime; Yvonne Skelly, Empower Health; Karyn Flood, Tim Flood Flooring & Furniture; Tara Lane, Centrepiece Rosettes; Tanya Ryan, Fiadh and Finn; Aoife Rooney, aoife®; Christine Pringle, Skin Camouflage Care; Magda Seymour, Pure Oskar; Claire Glynn, Clever Little Handies; Ciara Jacob, Magnetic Mobility; Krystle Foley, Kola Digital; Julie O'Sullivan, Jigsaw Better Business.

Best of luck to all the nominees!!