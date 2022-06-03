Plan to convert former primary school into creche in south Kildare

FILE PHOTO
Plans have been lodged to change a former primary school into a creche.
The proposals concern the old national school in Timolin in south Kildare.
All associated works and services are also included in the designs.
A planning application has been submitted to Kildare County Council on the matter.
