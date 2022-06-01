Free admission to Mondello Park tomorrow with fun for all the family

Free admission to Mondello Park tomorrow and racing competition
Fans of racing can pay a visit to Mondello Park tomorrow to enjoy exhibitors in the plant, agri and ground care machinery industry will be attending as well as food & drink, hot laps, competitions and children's entertainment will be available on the day., June 2 from 10am-7pm to promote FJS' expanding range of plant, agri and ground care machinery.
Admission on the day is free and if you register for the event on Eventbrite you can win a free hot lap around the track.
Which the writer of the story you're reading now will also be doing tomorrow and reporting back.
