Final call for Kildare applicants to enter the Miss Ireland contest

A final call is being made for applications for this year's Miss Kildare.

This year marks the 75th Jubilee of the competition with plans for the largest and most spectacular show at the Royal Theatre in Castlebar on August 19th with 1500 in attendance for the 75th anniversary and Diamond Jubilee year.

The search is on for Miss Kildare 2022 to follow in the footsteps of reigning Miss Kildare title holders who represented the county last year at the Miss Ireland final.

The reigning Miss Kildare North Alannah Pardy did her county proud last year on the Miss Ireland stage scooping the People's Choice sash in the competition having got the highest number of votes on the Miss Ireland App.

This secured her place in the top 15 of the competition.

Alannah is a 20-year-old college student studying Digital Media and Marketing from Maynooth.

A competitive GAA footballer she has been lucky enough to play county level football and represent Kildare in past years.

Also representing Kildare last year was Fiona Ni Threasaigh, 21 years of age from Maynooth. Fiona is currently studying animal science in UCD with the goal of someday going on to study veterinary or go into animal research.

See www.miss-ireland.ie for more information.



The winner of Miss Ireland 2021, Pamela Uba (26) has appeared on TV Shows in Los Angeles, London, Johannesburg and even featured in the New York Times.

Selections are running all over the country to find contestants from each county to take part in the Miss Ireland 2022 competition this summer. The winner from each county represents their county at the most spectacular ever Diamond Jubilee Miss Ireland show. The winner of each of the county crowns and sashes also enjoy representing their county and title throughout the year at various events, awards and appearances. Full details on how to enter Miss Ireland 2022 are available on www.miss-ireland.ie or on the Miss Ireland App now available from Apple App Store or Google Play.



The finalists of Miss Ireland this year will be put through their paces in a challenging competitive process testing their skills in debating, public speaking, talent, sports, modelling, social media and each finalist will be tasked with raising much-needed awareness and funds for their chosen charities.

Established in 1947, Miss Ireland has been the launch pad for many eminent, successful, and inspiring women in Ireland. In recent years the Miss Ireland Franchise has raised over €300,000 for various charities including Laura Lynn, Temple Street, Alzheimer’s Ireland, Pieta House, The Cari Foundation and this year are proud to partner, once again, with Variety Ireland, an Irish charity helping sick, disadvantaged and children with special needs since 1951.

The winner of Miss Ireland 2022 will receive a lucrative agency contract and a host of prizes including jewellery, gowns, professional photo shoots, beauty and hair products and then jet off to represent her country at the Miss World Festival which is televised in over 100 countries around the world.

See www.miss-ireland.ie for more information.