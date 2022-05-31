KWETB launches Kildare courses in payroll and book-keeping

Kildare Wicklow Education and Training Board (KWETB) and the Big Red Cloud have announced their collaboration on a suite of new Payroll and Bookkeeping Courses designed by industry experts specifically for the Irish market.

The blended courses combine flexible learning and practical skills-based tasks, enabling a learner with little or no prior knowledge gain employment or upskill themselves to work in a payroll or accounts department of any company.

Eileen Cullen, Training Services and Innovation Manager, KWETB, said: “It important that learners develop employer-based skills in payroll and bookkeeping that focuses specifically for the Irish economy and Revenue Commissioners.

"These courses keep abreast of the regulatory changes as specified by the Irish Government and that is why is it so appealing to our SME market”.

These courses are supported by industry led tutors, live online classes and comprehensive course material that supports the learner throughout their studies. The introductory bookkeeping and payroll courses allow a learner study at their own pace and no prior knowledge of payroll or bookkeeping is required.

Marc O’Dwyer, CEO, Big Red Cloud, said: “After consulting with industry and having helped 75,000+ business over the years, I am acutely aware for the need of practical skills-based courses and working with KWETB has allowed this innovative suite of course offerings to happen”.

KWETB is the largest provider of Further Education and Training in Kildare and Wicklow and the Big Red Cloud are industry leaders in cloud based bookkeeping and payroll software, having over 28 years’ experience in supporting Irish businesses and sole traders.

KWETB are launching two levels of payroll – introductory and advanced, and 3 levels for bookkeeping – introductory, intermediate and advanced.