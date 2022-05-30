Man accused of biting another man on the head in Kildare, Naas District Court hears

A man was allegedly bitten on the head by another man who entered his car.

The accusations were heard at Naas District Court on Thursday, May 19, and relate to Piaras Ginesi, with an address listed as 14 Belclare View, Ballymun, Dublin 11.

Gardaí alleged that on April 30 last, the 23-year-old was caught in possession of cocaine at Boston Hill, Rathangan, which constituted a breach of Section 3 of the Misuse of Drugs Act, 1977.

It was further alleged that, on the same date, the defendant committed a public order offence and produced a steel pole, which was in contravention of Section 11 of the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act, 1990.

In addition, it was alleged that later on in the day, the accused entered into the vehicle of another man, and later tried to take control of it at Ashford, Boston Hill, which is in contravention of Section 11 (3) of the Road Traffic Offences Act 1968.

Gardaí also alleged that when the driver tried to stop Mr Ginesi from taking control of his vehicle at Feighcullen in Rathangan, the defendant allegedly bit him on his head.

Upon hearing the details of the allegations, Judge Zaidan said that it appeared the defendant ‘went mad’ after taking cocaine.

Mr Ginesi’s legal team told the judge that he had entered a rehab centre on Monday, May 16, and would remain there for four weeks.

Judge Zaidan agreed to continue bail for the defendant until November 3 to allow for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.