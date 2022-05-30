Search

17 Jun 2022

Details of alleged cocaine and cannabis find in Kildare heard in Naas District Court

ACCUSATIONS

Details of alleged cocaine and cannabis find in Kildare heard in Naas District Court

The case was heard in Naas District Court. File Photograph

Reporter:

Court reporter

30 May 2022 7:00 PM

A mix of cocaine and cannabis was allegedly found during a search at a property in Suncroft, Naas District Court was told on Thursday, May 19.

The allegations relate to Megan Gannon, with an address listed as 3583 Churchview Estate in Suncroft.

Group opposing cycle lanes in Newbridge gets OK to address councillors at next Kildare-Newbridge municipal meeting

Kildare man before court charged with sexually assaulting elderly woman in nursing home

ACCUSED

DETAILS

The 31-year-old is accused of being in contravention of Sections 3 and 15 of the Misuse of Drugs Act, 1977 on May 22, 2021.

Garda Sergeant David Hanrahan told Judge Desmond Zaidan that while it was initially suspected that the alleged drugs could be worth around €4,000, it actually turned out that the cocaine was worth €875, while the cannabis was worth €280.

He added that it is alleged that the 31-year-old had intended to sell and supply the drugs to other people.

Judge Zaidan agreed to grant bail for the Ms Gannon until the case returns to the courthouse on November 3 for hearing.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media