Find out which parts of Kildare have the largest farms, and the most sheep and cattle

The largest farm holdings by average size among county Kildare's eighty nine electoral divisions are in Leixlip, closest to Dublin city, according to a 2020 Census of Agriculture by the Central Statistics Office.

There were ten farm holdings in the Leixlip division averaging 100 hectares each, the largest average in the county. Next was Maynooth with 20 holdings averaging 83 hectares.

These were followed by Donaghcumper, Celbridge with 25 holdings (82ha average). In Leixlip, 591ha was grassland. There were 641 livestock units and 595 cattle.

County wise there were 140,419 sheep, 143,482 cattle and 7,976 dairy cows. Another 17,070 were described as other cows.

The largest sheep numbers were in Newtown, Gilltown, Carnalway, Kilteel and Ballyshannon. The top cattle areas were Graney (4778 cattle), Balraheen, Carrigeen, Ballitore, Carbury and Cloncurry (4,065 cattle). Balraheen (3,289ha), Gilltown (3,045ha) and Cloncurry (2,879) had the largest total agricultural areas.

According to the census, published on May 25, only Athy West Urban, Athy East Urban and Newbridge Urban, had no agricultural land.

The Naas urban area contained 965ha among 14 holdings, averaging 69ha each.

Cereal wise, the largest concentration wee in the south of the county with 66% of 1,978ha at Burtown, 66% of 530ha at Bert, 61% of 1,310ha at Dunmanogue, 56% of 1,622ha at Churchtown and 55% of 2,558ha at Athy Rural the top cereal growers.

The census found that in the mid east region, including Kildare, Wicklow, Meath and Louth, there were 10,800 people involved in agriculture.

It is the sole occupation of 6,400 and a major occupation for 2,000 people. It is a subsidiary occupation for 2,300 people.

The median age of a Kildare farmer is 58 years.

Half of those in the mid east and Dublin region had a succession plan in place with the vast majority of farms intended to be taken over by family. The proposed gender balance in the success was 4,422 males, 970 females and 156 shared.