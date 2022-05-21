Property Watch: Charming centuries-old country house in Dunlavin on the market

A charming five-bedroom house, which dates back some 200 years, located in Dunlavin, is on the market with an asking price of €795,000.

Tornant House, which has been sympathetically refurbished to a high standard, is located on 6.8 acres of land.

The accommodation, which is both spacious and well proportioned, enjoys many of the original features which have been restored, according to selling agent JP&M Doyle of Blessington.

The long avenue approaching the house is bordered by stunning mature cypress trees, creating a wonderful first impression for the visitor.

Tornant House combines two attractive open plan reception rooms opening onto a sun room.

The property also boasts a comfortable kitchen/dining area, utility, large pantry, five bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms.

Original features

It has attractive marble fireplaces, many original period features and classical plaster cornicing.

There are mature private gardens around the house with a range of stone outbuildings, suitable for conversion if more space is required (subject to planning permission) all standing on approximately 6.8 acres of land laid out in gardens and railed paddocks.

Dunlavin, situated on the Wicklow-Kildare border, has a range of shops, pubs, restaurants, schools and churches, with convenient access to Naas, Kilcullen and the motorway to Dublin.

Viewing by appointment. Contact the agent on 045 865568 or : blessington@jpmdoyle.ie.