Kildare County Council publishes Transition Plan for West Kildare and Newbridge
Kildare County Council has commissioned a local plan on request from the three Municipal Districts of Athy, Kildare-Newbridge, and Clane-Maynooth using LPT funding. The plan comes as part concerted efforts to support communities impacted by the cessation of peat extraction activities,
Kildare County Council have announced the publication of Local Just Transition Plan for West Kildare. The focus of the plan identifies projects to support and advance sustainable social, economic, and environmental development in the transition to a low carbon future in the West Kildare region.
Extensive consultation with public, private and communities was undertaken which can be seen throughout the plan, including overcoming challenges, capturing opportunities, to actions, case studies and images.
The plan aims to enhance opportunities to engage the €84.5 million fund allocated to Ireland under the EU Just Transition Fund with matched funding from the exchequer available.
