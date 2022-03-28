Average Kildare house price up 7% since start of the year

The average price of a three bed semi in county Kildare has risen by 7.7% to €350,000 in the last three months, according to a national survey by Real Estate Alliance. This represents the fourth highest rise in the country in that time.

Across the county, the average time taken to sell is two weeks, the Q1 REA Average House Price Index has shown.

Prices in Maynooth rose this quarter to €380,000, an increase of 7%, and Celbridge prices rose by 7.3% to €370,000.

Naas prices rose by 7.7% this quarter to €350,000, and prices in Newbridge rose to €300,000, representing an increase of 9.1%.

“We are seeing a strong demand for starter homes, however there is still very little in the way of supply,” said Brian Farrell of REA Brophy Farrell.

The REA Average House Price Survey concentrates on the actual sale price of Ireland's typical stock home, the three-bed semi, giving an accurate picture of the second-hand property market in towns and cities countrywide.

Nationally, house prices are increasing at an average of almost €100 a day as the market shows no signs of slowing up in the early months of 2022, the survey has found.

Average house prices rose by 3.16% nationally in the first three months of year, matching the 1% a month increases experienced during the Celtic Tiger days.

And illustrating the two-tier nature of the market, 59% of all purchasers were first-time buyers, that figure rising to 76% in Dublin as people with mortgage approval scramble to get on the housing ladder.

The price of a three-bedroomed semi-detached house across the country rose by almost €9,000 over the past three months to €278,500 – representing an annual increase of over 14%.

The average three bed in Dublin is fast approaching the €500,000 mark, with actual selling prices rising by 2.2% since the new year, to an average of €481,250.

Commuter counties saw prices increase 4.47% – a jump of €13,000 to €305,000 – and double the rate of increase seen in the capital.

In the rest of the country, where prices rose 3.4% to €196,569, the survey found that one in every three buyers were from outside the county as new working conditions enable a rethink on home bases.