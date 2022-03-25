Mick McCarthy unveiled as Daffodil Day ambassador

Republic of Ireland legend Mick McCarthy is unveiled as the Irish Cancer Society’s Official Ambassador for Daffodil Day 2022. The ex-Manager and Captain of Ireland is pictured at North Stand of the Aviva Stadium, with a backdrop of 44,000 seats, (out of a total capacity of 50,000) to highlight the number of people diagnosed with cancer every year in Ireland.

Mick will talk about his experience of cancer on Friday’s Late Late Show with Ryan Tubridy. This Daffodil Day (Friday March 25th) marks the first in three years where people can once again take to the streets to raise funds and give hope to cancer patients and their loved ones.

People are urged to support the Irish Cancer Society’s first in-person Daffodil Day in three years, taking place today, Friday March 25.

For the first time since 2019, communities across Ireland will once again turn daffodil yellow as they take to the streets to raise funds and give hope to cancer patients and their families. However, over the past week the Society has seen large numbers of volunteers side-lined due to the recent surge in Covid-19 cases.

The charity’s flagship fundraiser traditionally sees thousands turn out across the country to fundraise and sell the iconic daffodil pins, but this year there will be fewer people on the streets due to the impact of the current Covid-19 situation on volunteer numbers.

Each year almost 45,000 people in Ireland hear the words ‘you have cancer’. Over 9,000 people will lose their lives to the illness each year. Meanwhile, 200,000 cancer survivors in Ireland are living beyond cancer. The Irish Cancer Society provides advice, support and practical help for anyone affected by cancer. None of this would be possible without the support of the Irish public on Daffodil Day.

Speaking on Daffodil Day, Irish Cancer Society CEO Averil Power said: “Every day cancer takes so much from so many families. We are delighted to see the people of Ireland rally together once again in solidarity with those affected by cancer. Unfortunately, due to the latest wave of Covid-19, we have also seen a significant drop off in volunteers across the country.

“Many of our volunteers had been preparing over the last few weeks and were excited to finally get out there in person once again only to have to step down. This has been incredibly disheartening for so many of our volunteers who put their all into this day and have not been able to mark it in person since 2019."

“The safety of our community is paramount and we have made every effort to make sure that there are lots of ways to get involved with Daffodil Day both in-person and online so we’re urging everyone to support in whatever way they can today."

“This is our most important fundraising event of the year and the money raised goes directly to funding crucial supports including our Support Line, free counselling, our Night Nurses to provide end of life care, and our Volunteer Driver service, taking patients to and from treatment. Along with these services, the money raised on Daffodil Day allows us to support life-changing cancer research."

“By donating at www.daffodilday.ie or supporting our on-street fundraisers today you are helping to ensure that we can continue to be there for anyone who needs it.”

Viewers can also tune in to the Late Late Show on RTÉ 1 at 9.35pm tonight, which will feature Republic of Ireland legend and Irish Cancer Society’s Official Ambassador for Daffodil Day 2022, Mick McCarthy.

Mick will speak about both his parents and the long-lasting imprint they both left on his life on tonight’s show.

Ireland and Leinster pro, Andrew Porter will also shave his head live to raise funds on Daffodil Day. Andrew sadly lost his mother Wendy to cancer when he was just 12 years old.

If you have concerns or questions about cancer, or to learn more about support services available in your area, contact the Irish Cancer Society Support Line on Freephone:1800 200 700

To donate go to www.daffodilday.ie or over the phone on 0818 10 20 30

There will be both cash and contactless options for giving at many street collection locations, and people can also donate via Revolut or in Centra stores nationwide.