24 Mar 2022

More needs to be done to improve safety for elderly people in Kildare

Fear

Cllr Kevin Duffy

Reporter:

Paul O'Meara

24 Mar 2022 6:00 PM

Email:

paul@leinsterleader.ie

More must be done to improve safety for elderly people living in County Kildare.

Referring to a number of horrific attacks on older folk that have taken place recently, including in Celbridge where a 72 year old man was hospitalised following an assault, Cllr Kevin Duffy called for action.

He said a cross agency working group should be set up to coordinate an action plan that outlines actions to be taken to improve the safety of “our elderly community through direct actions, linking existing actions and awareness.”

There was broad support for the proposal with Cllr Ivan Keatley commenting that a scheme had been set up in the Athy area  to provide financial assistance for people to buy security lighting or an alarm system.

Cllr Fintan Brett said a town CCTV system - held up because of concerns over General Data Protection Regulations - is ready to be  launched in Clane.

Newbridge councillor Fiona McLoughlin Healy said a dedicated community police section is needed.

Cllr Ide Cussen commented that many elderly people are unaware of the personal monitored alarm system which is available free of charge.

“Not enough people know about this,” said Cllr Cussen.

