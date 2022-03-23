Fly-past seen from N7 marks 100th anniversary of Air Corps

Today, the Minister for Defence, Mr Simon Coveney and the Chief of Staff of the Irish Defence Forces, Lieutenant General Seán Clancy, attended an event in Casement Aerodrome, Baldonnel to mark the 100th anniversary of the Irish Air Corps.

They were joined by the General Officer Commanding the Air Corps, Brigadier General Rory O'Connor in celebrating this momentous occasion.



The ceremony commenced with the Minister for Defence receiving a ceremonial Guard of Honour. A centenary monologue was then narrated by Commandant Orla Jennings. A poem titled "Onto the Curve of the World" which was written and read by serving Air Corps member, Cpl Michael J. Whelan, was then recited.



Today was also a very important and proud day for the members of the 26th and 27th Young Officers Wings Course as the Young Officers were awarded with their Military Pilots Wings. The Minister for Defence and the General Officer Commanding the Air Corps both addressed the wings ceremony and congratulated them for their dedication and commitment to their training.

The event concluded with a PC9M Fly-past during the National Anthem, followed by a mass flypast review by the full fleet of aircraft from the Irish Air Corps.



The Chief of Staff, marking the important milestone, thanked all members of the Air Corps, past and present for their commitment and dedication; "I am so proud of all who serve, have served and who support the Irish Air Corps.

"No matter what tasking, be it on maritime surveillance patrols, assisting with forest fires, search and rescue operations or the additional COVID-19 related taskings that you undertook, the selfless manner in which you meet these challenges head on, reflects the spirit of the generations that proceed you and inspires the next to make a difference. I am honoured to celebrate with you all on your 100th Anniversary and thank you for your service and sacrifice".