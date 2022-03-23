Centra wants Kildare people to ‘Take Part and Take Back from Cancer’ for Irish Cancer Society

Ahead of Daffodil Day on the March 25, Centra and Jess Redden, pharmacist and lifestyle influencer, are encouraging people to ‘Take Part and Take Back from Cancer’, supporting communities as they raise funds and give hope to cancer patients and their families.

Centra has been a proud supporter of the Irish Cancer Society for 13 years and this year as the lead partner in this year’s Daffodil Day campaign, from March 24 to 27 in participating Centra stores nationwide, customers can choose to tap and donate at the till to support this worthy cause. 100% of donations will go directly to the Irish Cancer Society enabling them to provide crucial support services such as the Irish Cancer Society Freephone Support Line, the Volunteer Driver Service, the Night Nursing Service, and the free Counselling Service.

“I am delighted to support Centra and this year’s Daffodil Day Campaign," said Jess Redden. “I am only too aware of the devastating impact of cancer as I lost my dad to the disease in 2020. The support services that the Irish Cancer Society provide are invaluable to those who have been diagnosed and also their families."

Last year donations raised through fundraising allowed the Irish Cancer Society to provide vital cancer support services to patients across Kildare, including 544 counselling sessions through the Remote Counselling service and at Affiliate Cancer Support Centres, 206 nights of Night Nursing, 776 Volunteer Driver service journeys and 455 supporting and comforting conversations though the Support Line and Daffodil Centres.

Those who can’t make it into a Centra store this weekend can donate to this worthy cause by visiting the Irish Cancer Society donation link.