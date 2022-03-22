New playground on the way to Kildare town

Ballymore Eustace
A new playground is to be provided in Ballymore and local councillor Evie Sammon told a Naas Municipal District meeting that it will be provided by the community.
A request for a playground was made by Cllr Anne Breen who said new housing development is underway and a playground is needed “sooner rather than later.”
A potential site has been identified near the community centre.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.