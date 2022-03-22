Kilcullen school crowned first ADHD Friendly School in Kildare and Ireland

Cross and Passion College (CPC) in Kilcullen has been crowned the first ADHD Friendly School in the country under the

ADHD Ireland School Accreditation Programme.

ADHD Ireland has completed a pilot of the new School Accreditation Programme and is now ready to roll out the programme nationwide. The ceremony was a credit to the dedication of teachers and staff of the college, who have done amazing work committing time to expand their knowledge of ADHD and to learn strategies to support their students in the classroom. With a prevalence of 5% for ADHD, this equates to 1:20 children.

Aimee Kelly, The Junior Years Learning Support Coordinator in CPC, said: "We were determined to start this programme for our students, we wanted to understand ADHD and get the tools to support them in their educational journey."

The programme was designed to include teachers, SNAs and parents within the process. The main goal of the project is to provide an understanding of the needs of young people with ADHD and to give practical information. The project is delivered throughout the school year, via online training delivered by industry professionals from ADHD Ireland and the ADHD Foundation (UK).

Additionally, parents/carers are invited to join private sessions on ADHD Ireland as the aim is to have everyone involved in the young people’s lives to be informed and educated to help benefit them in all aspects of their lives.

Madeline Scully, Senior Years Learning Support Coordinator in CPC, said: “We are more confident now to accommodate our students with ADHD and we can recognise their needs, plus we see the difference in boys and girls with the condition, that is a great ability when you want to provide equal education opportunities to all your students."

The Cross and Passion College have 13 teachers participating in the programme and it is proud to call itself Ireland’s first ADHD Friendly School. In the coming weeks, ADHD Ireland will be presenting flags to Cork and Dublin schools, with a vision to see the accreditation flag in every school around the country.

Nicola Coss, National Service Development Manager ADHD Ireland, said: “We know there is a huge gap and we are here to help support schools in filling the need for understanding their ADHD students."