Local group raises over €11k for St Brigid's Hospice in Kildare

Family and friends of a woman who passed away in St Brigid’s Hospice have raised over €11,000 for the care facility in the Curragh.

Kilcullen resident Kathleen Brennan bravely lost her battle with cancer in March 2019.

Kathleen’s son Chris is the chairperson of the local fundraising group, the Kildare Four Peaks, which has raised tens of thousands for local charities since 2017 by hiking up mountains.

The group recently presented a fundaising cheque for €11,655 to St Brigid’s Hospice in memory of Kathleen.

Involved in the cheque presentation were: Tina Muldoon, Clodagh O’Toole, Elaine Doyle, David Dillon and Chris Brennan (son of Kathleen). Front row: Mary Ellen Muldoon, Paddy Goulding, Adam Brennan (grandson of Kathleen) and Ann Ryan of the Friends of St Brigid’s Hospice.

A statement from the Group said:

The Peaks Fundraiser In Memory Of Kathleen Brennan (RIP)

The Peaks presented a Cheque for the Sum of €11,655 to Anne from St. Brigid’s Hospice, Curragh in Memory of Kathleen Brennan who lost her battle with cancer on the 26th March 2019 under the care of St. Brigid’s Hospice & her family. Kathleen was the mother of Chris Brennan, who is responsible for the great ideas behind our Challenges & Chairperson of our group ’The Peaks’.

We are all familiar with the great work, Care & Support this charity has given & shown to many families therefore when Chris suggested a fundraiser in aid of St. Brigid’s Hospice, Curragh The Peaks were only too willing to put their boots back on. Unfortunately, due to covid some of our planned events could not take place but we were very lucky that some events did happen therefore able to raise a substantial amount, a lot of which was raised through sponsorship cards and many local business contributions for a great cause during a very challenging time.

The Peaks group formed in 2017, after a practice climb of Lugnaquilla, the idea then came about raising some much-needed funds for local Charities & groups. The Four Peaks Challenge 2018 involved climbing one mountain in each province over 4 consecutive days in March, whilst raising over €36,000 for 5 local groups.

The Peaks would like to thank everyone who helped and supported this fundraiser for St. Brigid’s Hospice, Curragh. I’m sure we will be back soon with another adventure.

The Peaks would like to thank everyone for their support, help, time & contribution to raising this amount for such a worthwhile charity.