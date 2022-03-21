5k walk in Newbridge to raise awareness and funds for plight of people in Ukraine

To show support for the people of Ukraine, locals in Newbridge carried out a 5km walk on Saturday in solidarity with the citizens of the war-torn country.

Taking part were the Amadeus youth, John Paul II and Papal Cross participants of Newbridge Parish.

The walkers met at the Parish Centre at 4.30pm and walked the Lidl Distribution Centre loop.

After the walk the Amadeus Group, Pope John Paul II & Papal Cross participants furthered their learning and awareness of the devastating situation, by taking part in a social justice workshop focusing on the struggles and sacrifices made by those who now find themselves in a refugee status. This was led by Jenny Gannon.

In addition to the workshops the Papal Cross participants along with their leaders pledged to complete a Stay Awake for the duration of the night, with prayers, reflections, further refugee awareness, and team bonding - a simple act of solidarity. The initiative ended with 8.30am Mass in the Parish Church.



If you would like to donate to the Ukraine appeal, please go to www.newbridgeparish.ie