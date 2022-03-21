Search

21 Mar 2022

Tayto Park announce new rollercoaster Dino Dash

Tayto Park announce new rollercoaster Dino Dash

Reporter:

Daragh Nolan

21 Mar 2022 12:45 PM

Email:

daragh.nolan@leinsterleader.ie

Tayto Park announced plans to open a brand new dinosaur themed rollercoaster for kids, ‘Dino Dash’. Opening on Saturday, April 9, this first of its kind attraction in Ireland will mark the latest addition for children at the theme park and zoo.

The perfect day out this Easter midterm, ‘Dino Dash’ is a thrilling ride for budding dinosaur enthusiasts, get up close and personal with Raptors, T-Rex, Triceraptors and more! Travel back in time in a safari jeep carriage and soar to the skies before dashing under the tail and head of a Apatosaurus Dino! Sweep through the twists and turns avoiding the grasp of Raptors, but be aware of a bubbling swamp underneath waiting to explode! 

Reaching heights of  11.7 metres this state of the art attraction is a gently paced but exciting ride for youngsters, reaching up to speeds of 50Kph. The 260 metre long track will accommodate 10 safari themed carriages carrying 20 people at a time and is set to give dino fans the ultimate roar-some adventure! Designed by Dutch company, Vekoma this latest addition to Tayto Park marks an investment of over €3million, unique to Tayto Park ‘Dino Dash’ will include an innovative track layout designed to give a smoother ride and better experience!

Speaking at the launch, Founder of Tayto Park, Raymond Coyle said: “At Tayto Park we’re always looking for innovative and creative ways to enhance the experience for families at our theme park and zoo and what better way to do that than creating a dinosaur themed rollercoaster with a world’s first innovative track design. I have no doubt this will be a popular choice amongst our younger visitors, with many new attractions in the pipeline as part of our €30million investment over the next two years."

The perfect day out for families this midterm break, Tayto Park will host the ultimate Easter egg hunt on Easter Sunday, 17th of April. Come and crack the secret code to discover Mr Tayto's hidden stash of chocolate Easter eggs dotted across the theme park and zoo.

