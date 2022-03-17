Search

17 Mar 2022

PICS AND REPORT: St Patrick's Day parade returns to Clane, Co Kildare

Great turnout from clubs and community groups

St Patrick's Day parade returns to Clane, Kildare

Three year old Clara Zanca with dad Mateus and mum Magda, from Coill Dubh at the Clane parade

Reporter:

Paul O'Meara

17 Mar 2022 6:25 PM

Email:

paul@leinsterleader.ie

Despite a promise of afternoon showers, the threatened rain more or less held off in Clane as the first St Patrick's Day parade since 2019 took place today.

The town was closed off to through traffic for the duration of the event which started at the Clane Business Park and Woods Centre before proceeding through the main thoroughfare to the Westgrove Hotel at the town's opposite end.

The Sunday Cruisers Motorcycle Club

Local man Liam Burke, was this year’s grand marshall and is well known locally as a founding member of Clane Lawn Tennis Club and the founder of the local youth club.

There was a family connection too with some of the music provided as part of the festival, Liam’s son Eoghan Burke performed with Jenny Dillon at Fia Rua for the parade.

Christine Duffy and son Tadgh, age 4, from Rathcoffey

The March 17 parade in Clane is the focal point of a festival which runs  for two days, spilling over into Friday.

“In previous years the festival lasted for four days but bearing in mind that we are just emerging from the Covid-19 pandemic we thought it would be wiser not to have too many people mingling for long periods,” said Mary Dunne, one of the driving forces behind the event.

St Mary's Brass and Reed Band, Maynooth

Obviously the pandemic ensured that no parades would take place last year or the year before and these were the only years the event did not take place since the inaugural running of Clane parade in 2005.

Clane GAA club members

There were some 40 participants in the event with community groups and sports clubs all getting involved.

Rathcoffey GAA club

They included community groups as well as Clane and Rathcoffey GAA clubs, Clane rugby club, the Sunday Cruisers motorcycle enthusiasts and the Little Blue Heroes - a not-for-profit charity set up by retired and serving gardaí as well as families and  friends to help children with long term illnesses.

 

