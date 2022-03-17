All you need to know about your local St Patrick's Day parade in County Kildare

The is your ultimate guide to St.Patrick's Day in County Kildare. Parades and events from around the county.

Athy Parade

The Athy Parade gets under way at 3pm. Full details on their Facebook page CLICK HERE.



Celbridge Parade

The event will be from 2:30 - 5:30pm

You can register for your free ticket HERE.

Celbridge Community Council are busy planning the St. Patrick’s Day parade which will include a ‘pre – parade gig’ from Sina Theil on Main Street in Celbridge! Don’t miss out on more exciting updates about the day and check out their Facebook page or email: stpatricksday@celbridgecommunitycouncil.ie



Newbridge Parade

Parade starts at 12pm.

Theme: Celebrating the Racing Heritage of The Curragh



Kilcock Parade

Kilcock’s much anticipated parade ‘A Bright Brand New Day’ will begin at 1.30pm and will have lots of fun for all the family.

Maynooth Parade.

The parade takes place at 11am on St. Patrick’s Day with road closures from 10am – 12pm on the day.

Our theme this year is, “Love Our World”. This theme encapsulates our dedication to sustainability, the environment and our togetherness as a Local and Global Community. It is also a time for us to appreciate our togetherness as a community throughout the Pandemic and to remember all of those that we lost.Participants in the parade can take their own interpretation of the theme. This could be celebrating the global diversity of your school, organisation or business. It could also look at ways to reduce our carbon footprint and ways for us to show our World more love.



Leixlip St. Patrick's Day Parade.

Parade starts at 1.00pm

https://www.facebook.com/LeixlipStPatricksDayParade/



Monasterevin Market

Monasterevin Community centre and Whelan street.

Fancy dress all day, Giant games, Free arts classes 11:30am and 12:30pm, raffle, wheel of fortune

From crafts to music to dancing it is sure to be a fantastic day out.



Castletown Céilí

1.00pm – 3.00pm

Castletown House, Stable Courtyard

Jerry O’Reilly and the Brian Boru Ceili band

Cost - Free

CONTACT: Castletown House 016288252/castletown@opw.ie



Clane Festival

There will be street entertainment from 2pm with the parade itself due to take place at 3pm.

Clane Festival is back in 2022 with a theme of ‘Our Children, Our Future’ with the plan to treat our children to a fun day out after the past two years.