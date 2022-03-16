Minister says he will assist any Kildare school who has queries regarding DEIS programme

A Deputy Minister has said that he will assist any Kildare school who has queries regarding Delivering Equality of Opportunity in Schools (DEIS) programme.

Schools in the DEIS programme avail of a range of targeted supports aimed at tackling educational disadvantage, including additional classroom teaching posts, home-school community liaison coordinator posts, DEIS grant funding and access to the School Completion Programme.

Deputy Martin Heydon TD recently made the announcement on his official Facebook account, where he said: "Seven Kildare schools have been included for the first time or have been upgraded under an expansion of the DEIS Schools programme announced this week."

"Primary schools in Kilmeade, Suncroft, Ticknevin, Athy (Gaelscoil Átha Í) and Newbridge (St Patricks NS Morristown) have been included in the DEIS programme for the first time with schools in Athy (Scoil Mhichil Naofa) and Derrinturn reclassified and eligible for increased supports."

Deputy Martin Heydon TD, Fine Gael

"I had the opportunity to discuss the revised model in the Seanad this week, and I am aware that there are some Kildare schools who are disappointed not to be included and details of an appeals mechanism will be published shortly.

"I am happy to assist any Kildare school who has queries on the results or the process involved," he concluded.