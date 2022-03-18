Work continuing on 167 new homes near Kill village in Kildare

A design image of the new homes in Kill
Work is continuing on the first phase of a 167-home development in Kill.
The project featuring 107 houses and 60 apartments at Kill Hill and Earl’s Court is being developed by McCourt Investments Ltd, based in Clonee, Co Meath and Lagan Homes Ireland Ltd.
Preparation work is taking place this month for the construction of dwellings on the site at Hillfort.
The Strategic Housing Development was approved by An Bord Pleanala.
Also planned are new link roads to Kill Hill Lane and The Avenue, Earl’s Court.
The designs also feature infrastructure for pedestrians and bicycles.
The planning application also has provision for a new heritage trail to acknowledge the historical significance of the area.
The plans were discussed at a Naas Municipal District meeting last year in which councillors expressed concerns at the high density of housing. The construction value of the project is esttimated at €36m, according to Construction Information Services.
The site at Kill Hill and Earl’s Court spans more than six hectares.
Being built will be one one-bed house, 18 two-bed houses, 73 three-bed houses and 15 four-plus bed houses.
There will also be 20 one-bed apartments and 40 two-bed apartments. Works are currently underway on the construction of 30 dwellings in The Drive, The Green, The Rise, The View and The Walk.
