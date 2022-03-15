Search

15 Mar 2022

Candle-lit peace vigil held in Kildare town for people of Ukraine

Candle-lit peace vigil held in Kildare town for people of Ukraine

Candles in blue and yellow jars in Kildare town at Friday's peace vigil

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

15 Mar 2022 2:09 PM

A candle-lit peace vigil was held in Kildare town on Friday evening in support of Ukrainian people living in the local community and in the war-ravaged country.
A procession of people carrying candles left Market Square and travelled to the Solas Bhríde spirituality centre where members of the Bridgettine Order gave a talk about peace and St Brigid.


The group later returned to the town via St Brigid’s Church where Parish Priest Fr Andy Leahy spoke to the congregation and said prayers.
A number of Ukrainian people living in County Kildare also addressed the audience and Newbridge Gospel Choir performed songs.


One of the organisers of the event was local businessman Bernard Gibney (above on left) who was assisted by Anne Sweeney, Tina McGovern and Tracey Carroll.
The event was also attended by Tom McCutcheon of the Kildare Heritage Centre and public representatives including Cllr Suzanne Doyle.
Bernard said: “We held the candle-light peace vigil to show our support to the Ukrainian people in our community, and in Ukraine, and for the people of Kildare to show our commitment to peace.”

"A lot of Ukrainian people in Kildare and in Ireland may be feeling very alone at this time and we wanted to show our solidarity with them."

Bernard added: "Some of our Ukrainian friends came up to me afterwards in tears to say thanks because they were very emotional because of the event.

Sixth class pupils from St Brigid's Primary School under the supervision of prinicipal Donal Fleming helped to paint 600 empty jam as candle holders in the Ukrainian colours of blue and yellow.

Athy transport firm 

Meanwhile, an Athy-based transport firm will be involved in a massive Aid from Ireland convoy leaving the country this week for the Ukraine/Poland border.
Callum Anderson of A Transport Ltd Athy has been collecting humanitarian items in his yard, which have been donated by local people.
Callum will be transporting warm clothes, medical bandages, first aid kits, sleeping bags, medication, and flash lights.
So far two lorries have been packed and sent to Poland, where Callum’s colleague Tommy Byrne is organising
deliveries.


