Kildare man accused of allegedly harbouring €2,800 of cocaine

Naas Courthouse. File photograph
Gardaí told Naas District Court that a man allegedly harboured €2,800 of what is suspected to be cocaine.
Jake Hughes, with an address at 15 Standhouse Rise, Newbridge, appeared in Naas Court on Thursday, March 10.
Gardaí alleged that the 19-year-old is alleged to have hidden the drugs in his home on Saturday, February 19.
The case against Mr Hughes has been sent forward for direction from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) by Judge Desmond Zaidan.
