NOMAD bring beloved Irish play Tarry Flynn to Kildare's Riverbank Theatre

Nomad Theatre Network and Livin’ Dred Theatre present a re-imagined production of the well-loved Irish play, Tarry Flynn, comes to the Riverbank Arts Centre, Newbridge. The shows will be on March 15 and 16 at 8pm with further details on www.riverbank.ie

Set in 1930’s Cavan, Tarry Flynn tells the hilarious story of the farmer, poet and lover-from-afar, and his quest for big fields, young women and the meaning of life. Tarry’s adventures uncover the beauty in every aspect of nature and farm life, while he seeks to keep up his desperate campaign to woo the local girls. Or at least have a roll in the hay!

One of Ireland’s most-loved poets, Patrick Kavanagh’s novel Tarry Flynn is hugely popular with Irish audiences, with its themes of sexual politics, isolation, poetry, farming, and our relationship with the land.

With a large-scale cast, Kavanagh's seminal work, adapted for stage by Conall Morrison, is given dynamic new life under the direction of award-winning Aaron Monaghan, in an ambitious, imaginative and highly-physicalised staging, with actors playing a multitude of characters – and animals - throughout.

The hilarious and energetic new production of Tarry Flynn promises to be one of the theatrical highlights of the year.

Cast:

Colin Campbell – Tarry

Niamh McGrath – Mother

Alexandra Conlon – Bridie

Sarah Madigan – Mary

Megan McDonnell – May

Bryan Burroughs – Petey

Manus Halligan – Eusebius

Matthew Malone – Fr Daly

Seamus O’Rourke – Joe Finnegan

This production continues the close-knit relationship which NOMAD and Livin’ Dred have cultivated over the years, capitalising on a highly successful and fruitful partnership. NOMAD Theatre Network was set up in January 2006 to further the development of the performing arts in the North Midlands region and extend the parameters of regional, national and international performances available to venues and their audiences.

The network has produced a host of high quality theatre productions including The Dead School by Pat McCabe directed by Padraic McIntyre/Livin Dred and The Far Off Hills by Lennox Robinson directed by Mikel Murfi. It collaborated with Teac Damsa in 2018 to bring their seminal work Swan Lake: Lock na hEala on tour nationally also.

Over the past seventeen years Livin’ Dred Theatre has established itself as one of the most important and well-known independent theatre companies in Ireland. Tarry Flynn follows up on the companies recent smash-hit successes, which include a highly-acclaimed run of Danti-Dan by Gina Moxley, and a sell-out tour of Trad by Mark Doherty which was seen by over 3600 people nationally.

Aaron Monaghan’s work to date as both an actor and director has garnered him huge respect with audiences throughout the country. Aaron says that Tarry Flynn is the book that he picks up and reads a few chapters of most often. “Maybe it's because I'm from Cavan and it's set there, but I feel deeply connected to the book. Kavanagh makes you laugh your face off in one paragraph and punches you in the stomach with the tragedy of the next one. The great un-heroic Irish hero.”

At once heart-breaking & hilarious, don’t miss this joyful, earthy, imaginative, energetic & beautiful production which has been described as “a love-letter to life in rural Ireland”.

Tarry Flynn will tour to Nomad Theatre Network venues: Townhall, Cavan; An Grianán, Letterkenny; Mullingar Arts Centre, Droichead Arts Centre, Drogheda; Hawk’s Well Theatre, Sligo; Roscommon Arts Centre; Riverbank Arts Centre, Newbridge, Backstage Theatre in Longford and also to Pavilion Theatre, Dún Laoghaire throughout March/April 2022.