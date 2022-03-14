Search

14 Mar 2022

NOMAD bring beloved Irish play Tarry Flynn to Kildare's Riverbank Theatre

NOMAD bring beloved Irish play Tarry Flynn to Kildare's Riverbank Theatre

NOMAD bring beloved Irish play Tarry Flynn to Kildare's Riverbank Theatre

Reporter:

Daragh Nolan

14 Mar 2022 5:15 PM

Email:

daragh.nolan@leinsterleader.ie

Nomad Theatre Network and Livin’ Dred Theatre present a re-imagined production of the well-loved Irish play, Tarry Flynn, comes to the Riverbank Arts Centre, Newbridge. The shows will be on March 15 and 16 at 8pm with further details on www.riverbank.ie  

Set in 1930’s Cavan, Tarry Flynn tells the hilarious story of the farmer, poet and lover-from-afar, and his quest for big fields, young women and the meaning of life. Tarry’s adventures uncover the beauty in every aspect of nature and farm life, while he seeks to keep up his desperate campaign to woo the local girls. Or at least have a roll in the hay!

One of Ireland’s most-loved poets, Patrick Kavanagh’s novel Tarry Flynn is hugely popular with Irish audiences, with its themes of sexual politics, isolation, poetry, farming, and our relationship with the land. 

With a large-scale cast, Kavanagh's seminal work, adapted for stage by Conall Morrison, is given dynamic new life under the direction of award-winning Aaron Monaghan, in an ambitious, imaginative and highly-physicalised staging, with actors playing a multitude of characters – and animals -  throughout. 

The hilarious and energetic new production of Tarry Flynn promises to be one of the theatrical highlights of the year. 

Cast: 

Colin Campbell – Tarry 

Niamh McGrath – Mother 

Alexandra Conlon – Bridie 

Sarah Madigan – Mary

Megan McDonnell – May 

Bryan Burroughs – Petey 

Manus Halligan – Eusebius

Matthew Malone – Fr Daly 

Seamus O’Rourke – Joe Finnegan 

This production continues the close-knit relationship which NOMAD and Livin’ Dred have cultivated over the years, capitalising on a highly successful and fruitful partnership. NOMAD Theatre Network was set up in January 2006 to further the development of the performing arts in the North Midlands region and extend the parameters of regional, national and international performances available to venues and their audiences.

The network has produced a host of high quality theatre productions including The Dead School by Pat McCabe directed by Padraic McIntyre/Livin Dred and The Far Off Hills by Lennox Robinson directed by Mikel Murfi. It collaborated with Teac Damsa in 2018 to bring their seminal work Swan Lake: Lock na hEala on tour nationally also. 

Over the past seventeen years Livin’ Dred Theatre has established itself as one of the most important and well-known independent theatre companies in Ireland. Tarry Flynn follows up on the companies recent smash-hit successes, which include a highly-acclaimed run of Danti-Dan by Gina Moxley, and a sell-out tour of Trad by Mark Doherty which was seen by over 3600 people nationally. 

Aaron Monaghan’s work to date as both an actor and director has garnered him huge respect with audiences throughout the country. Aaron says that Tarry Flynn is the book that he picks up and reads a few chapters of most often. “Maybe it's because I'm from Cavan and it's set there, but I feel deeply connected to the book. Kavanagh makes you laugh your face off in one paragraph and punches you in the stomach with the tragedy of the next one. The great un-heroic Irish hero.”

At once heart-breaking & hilarious, don’t miss this joyful, earthy, imaginative, energetic & beautiful production which has been described as “a love-letter to life in rural Ireland”. 

Tarry Flynn will tour to Nomad Theatre Network venues: Townhall, Cavan; An Grianán, Letterkenny; Mullingar Arts Centre, Droichead Arts Centre, Drogheda; Hawk’s Well Theatre, Sligo; Roscommon Arts Centre; Riverbank Arts Centre, Newbridge, Backstage Theatre in Longford and also to Pavilion Theatre, Dún Laoghaire throughout March/April 2022. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media