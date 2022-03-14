Marvel's Eternals actor Barry Keoghan launches Kildare charity Barretstown's Aladina studio

Award-winning Irish actor Barry Keoghan is launching the new Aladina Studios at Barretstown, the children’s charity that offers free, specially designed camps and programmes for children and their families living with serious illness.

The new facility consists of two fully equipped studios with lighting, sound, green screens, props room and a control room and will serve two distinct purposes - a base from which Barretstown will broadcast it’s virtual camp programme, Barretstown Live, into the homes of children who cannot come to camp due to the complexity of their medical needs or diagnosis, as well as providing an exciting new activity space for the children and families who will attend Barretstown’s therapeutic programmes at their site in Co. Kildare.

Funded by the Aladina Foundation, the new studios will help Barretstown reach more immuno-compromised children. The studios were officially launched by new Barretstown Ambassador, Irish actor, Barry Keoghan.

Speaking about the studio launch, Barry said: “Acting has always been an outlet for me, and I love it - which is why I’m so proud to come on board as an ambassador for Barretstown and to be a part of this incredible new studio launch. The studio will allow Barretstown children the same opportunity to express themselves creatively and have some really great fun doing it. And I hope to be back to give a few acting lessons, so we continue to bring Irish talent to the global stage.”

To mark the launch, the latest Marvel adventure ‘Eternals,’ starring Barry Keoghan, will be screened at the new studios to Barretstown campers.

Speaking about the launch, Dee Ahearn, Chief Executive at Barretstown, said: “Due to the Covid-19 crisis, Barretstown had to shut its gates and begin delivering a virtual camp experience to our families from two temporary studios we put in place in March 2020. This allowed Barretstown to continue to serve our children and their families, during a time when they were more isolated than ever before. One benefit from the experience was that our virtual programmes are now reaching children who would otherwise not be able to come to camp because of their diagnosis or complex medical needs. This led us to recognise the value of continuing to deliver programmes virtually to this new audience in a new purpose build space, as well as providing an exciting new activity space for the thousands of children and family members due to come to Barretstown this year.”

The Aladina Foundation, who have partnered with Barretstown since 2006 to fund Spanish children to attend Barretstown’s unique therapeutic programmes have funded the majority of the project. Barretstown has also received a grant from the RTÉ Comic Relief fund which has funding the purchase of the technical equipment.

Speaking about the new studio complex Paco Arango, Founder of The Aladina Foundation, said: "Aladina has worked closely and supported Barretstown for many years. As a Director and Producer of films, it is with great pride that we now provide the camp with the Aladina Studios. A place where kids can learn and fully indulge in the field of the visual arts. Some more terrific serious fun!”

