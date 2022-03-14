Very difficult to get GP appointment in south Kildare - TD tells Dáil

Families are finding it difficult to get a doctor’s appointment in South Kildare area, a TD told the Dail.

Sinn Féin representative Patricia Ryan said she was contacted the Department of Health and the HSE about the issue.

Speaking during a Sinn Fein Private Members Motion on health service waiting lists on March 2, Deputy Ryan said: “People in south County Kildare or Portarlington in County Laois cannot even get a doctor’s appointment because there is a massive shortage.

“I have written to the Department and the HSE.

“I have asked parliamentary questions and the answers coming back state that these are private businesses and can operate where they like.

Shortage

“ We need GPs and we need them now.

“There is political will on this side of the House to address the shortage of GPs and dentists, and to address the ridiculously long waiting lists.”

Ms Ryan also said that there were waiting lists for children to have their tonsils removed or to have ear surgery.

Replying to the Motion, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly told the Dáil that the 2022 Waiting List Action Plan, which was launched on February 26, allocates €350 million to the HSE and the National Treatment Purchase Fund with the aim of reducing waiting lists by 18 per cent this year, which he said will bring the number of people waiting to their lowest point in five years.

He added that many people understandably stayed away from the health service during the Covid-19 pandemic and, as these people come forward for treatment, it will place huge additional demand on health services. Mr Donnelly said: “Providing people with timely access to care is a top priority for me and for the Government.

“The programme for Government commits to the introduction of universal healthcare, that is, a public health service that provides people with the care they need when they need it.

“Despite the challenges posed by Covid, we are delivering on that commitment and considerable progress has been made in modernising Ireland’s health services and models of care.”