The search is on for this year’s Kildare Rose

Kildare Rose coordinator Lyn Moloney has issued a call out to all potential Kildare Rose hopefuls for 2022.

Ms Moloney commented that: “The closing date is looming for this year’s selection and we would encourage any interested girls out there to get in touch as soon as possible.”

Some of the Kildare Rose applicants met for the first time on Friday evening at the Kildare Rose launch in Barberstown Castle.

The girls had an opportunity to learn of the journey ahead and they also heard from 2019 Kildare Rose Emer Fogarty and 2017 Kildare Rose, Deirbhle Mulvihill, about their own experiences, the fun they had and the friendships made along the way.

There was a great turn out on the night with lots of pictures and the chance to meet each other.

On Friday evening May 27, Kildare Roses will gather at the luxurious Barberstown Castle for a night full of entertainment, and, above all great fun, as we find out who will represent Kildare at the Rose of Tralee International Festival 2022.

The MC on the selection night will be the legendary Marty Morrissey of RTE, who has a long affiliation with the Rose of Tralee International Festival.

Marty is more than experienced in interviewing the Roses and is looking forward to meeting them all on the night.

There will be prizes for ‘Best Dressed Lady’, Best Dressed Man and ‘Best Banner’, as well as a raffle, and lots of nice prizes to be won.

Ms Moloney said that the Kildare Rose selection will be one of fun and entertainment and will be a life changing experience for one lucky lady.

The Kildare Rose Centre has also announced the exciting new partnership with Into Kildare, the official tourist board for County Kildare. Into Kildare promotes the county to domestic and international markets to make Kildare a destination worth visiting.