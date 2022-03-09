Kildare primary school taking part in foreign language initiative

Fifth and sixth class pupils from Scoil Chéile Chríost Rathmore National School are taking part in the new Primary Language Sampler in French which started on February 8.

The sampler module is a means for raising awareness among pupils of the range of languages used by their peers, in their schools and community.

Over 500 schools nationwide are taking part and offering modules in a range of modern foreign languages and Irish Sign Language.

The module in Rathmore N.S. will introduce the pupils to French and be taught over a 6-week period during the normal school timetable.

Tutor Ms. Noella Beaumont is delighted to be involved in sharing her language experience with the pupils, having gained the skills while previously living and working in Italy and France.

School Principal, Lucy Travers commented: "I appreciate the importance of languages as a life skill, an opportunity for the pupils to think in a different way and to build opportunities for the future.

"Language learning helps to build awareness and celebrate the diversity within the school and community. This is a fantastic opportunity for the children to begin learning a modern language – French at primary level’.

"The children in both classes have already learned greetings in French and in other languages spoken around the world. They have been learning how to ask questions such as your name and age and will be moving on to learning the colours and numbers and how to express their emotions in French.

"So far, the children have been engaged in role play and active learning while integrating French with other curriculum subjects such as Geography and Physical Education. They are very enthusiastic about their Language Connect Passport which enables them to self-assess their own progress and explore the connections between languages and cultures.

"The module is being rolled out over three terms, with the support of Languages Connect and PPLI (Post-Primary Languages Ireland), a unit of the Department of Education. A suite of resources has been produced including lesson plans for teachers and tutors and ‘Language Passports’ for all participating pupils to show their family and friend.

"Packs have been sent to participating schools to help support both the teaching and learning, but also awareness raising objectives of the module."

More information regarding the modules, tutor expression of interest and supports are available

at www.languagesconnect.ie/primary

Languages Connect promotes the personal, social, professional and economic benefits of foreign language skills to principals, teachers, guidance counsellors, parents and students.

Funded by the Department of Education and facilitated by Post Primary Languages Ireland, as a key objective of the Languages Connect – Ireland’s for Foreign Languages in Education 2017 – 2026.

For all the latest updates check out www.languagesconnect.ie or follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram