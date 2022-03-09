New Women's Shed to launch in Newbridge in latest Kildare addition
A new Women's Shed will launch in Newbridge on March 14 in Newbridge Town Hall. You can join this information session next Monday to kick-start a new Women’s Shed. You can help to decide what projects the group should pursue and access support to achieve shared goals.
Women of all ages and interests are welcome. Contact Carmel Cashin, Community Worker for Kildare-Newbridge MD, at (087) 7212966 to enquire.
