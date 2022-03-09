Kildare man passes away in Abu Dhabi

The late Jack Ryan
A County Kildare native has passed away in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates.
Jack Ryan was from Ballyteague South in Kilmeague.
Mr Ryan died suddenly at his home in Abu Dhabi.
He is predeceased by his much loved father Eugene.
Mr Ryan is the beloved son of Triona and is also sadly missed by his brother Eoghan and sisters Dee, Aisling, Cathy and Niamh.
Funeral arrangements will be announced later.
