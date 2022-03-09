Kildare Death Notices for today: Wednesday, March 9

Bernard (Barney) Gannon



Bernard (Barney) Gannon (St. Patrick’s Park, Celbridge, Co. Kildare and formerly of The Coffee House, Lucan, Co. Dublin and Ex Hills Mills and Hon. Member of Lucan Golf Club and founder member of Celbridge Town F.C. and Ballyoulster F.C) March 6th. 2022, (peacefully), at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Beloved husband of the late Mary and dear father of Elizabeth, Michael, Jane, Ann, Mary, Joseph, Bernardine, David and the late Bernard Jnr (recently deceased). Sadly missed by his loving family, sister Mona, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, good neighbours and friends.

R.I.P.

Reposing at his home on Tuesday evening from 4pm until 8pm with prayers at 6pm. Removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Celbridge on Wednesday morning arriving for Requiem Mass at 11.00am followed by burial in Donacomper Cemetery. Barney’s Funeral Mass may be viewed online by following the link below:

https://www.celstra.ie/live-feed/

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but are unable to, are welcome to leave a personal message by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively leave a message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com.



The death has occurred of Michael (Micheál) Devaney

Ballyvoneen, Enfield, Meath / Enfield, Kildare



Peacefully at Park House Nursing Home, Kilcock. Micheál, predeceased by his wife Mary, loving mother of Rachel, Caroline, Tony, Noreen, Martin and Michael-Joe. Always remembered by his family, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sister Mary (U.S.A), extended family, friends and neighbours.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at his residence on Thursday. Micheál's funeral cortège will leave his home at 11.30am on Friday morning to the Church of the Nativity Newtown, Kilcock, arriving for Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Cloncurry Cemetery.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but cannot, please leave a personal message for Micheál's family in the ‘Condolences’ section below.

The death has occurred of James EDGEWORTH

Truce Road, Ballymore Eustace, Kildare



The death has occurred of James Edgeworth of Alberton, Johannesburg, South Africa and formerly of Truce Road, Ballymore Eustace, Co. Kildare. Predeceased by his wife Anita and his parents Matt and Kathleen. Sadly missed by his loving sisters Mary and Dolores, brothers Matt, Patrick, Francis and John, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

“May James Rest In Peace.”

James’ Funeral has taken place in Alberton. A Funeral mass to honour James' life will take place in The Church of The Immaculate Conception, Ballymore Eustace and arrangements will be published later. You are invited to leave a message of support and sympathy for James' family by clicking on the Condolences button below.



The death has occurred of Jack RYAN

''Tober na Tuile'' Ballyteague Sth, Kilmeague, Kildare



Suddenly, at his home in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Predeceased by his much loved father Eugene. Beloved son of Triona; sadly missed by his brother Eoghan, sisters Dee, Aisling, Cathy and Niamh.

Family flowers only please.

Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Violet Dacre (née Carter)

Clane, Kildare





Dacre (nee Carter), Violet, Clane, Co. Kildare and late of Kent, England, March 5th 2022, peacefully in the care of Hazel Hall Nursing Home, Clane, beloved wife of the late George, deeply regretted by her loving daughters Dianne and Karen, sons-in-law Martin and Nicholas, grandchildren Adam, Gemma, Niamh, Aoife, Orla and Eamonn, extended family and friends.

Rest In Peace

A private funeral will take place for Violet.