Search

09 Mar 2022

Kildare Death Notices for today: Wednesday, March 9

Kildare Death Notices for today: Wednesday, March 9

The late Micheál Devaney and Barney Gannon

Reporter:

KildareNow reporter

09 Mar 2022 11:35 AM

Bernard (Barney) Gannon


Bernard (Barney) Gannon (St. Patrick’s Park, Celbridge, Co. Kildare and formerly of The Coffee House, Lucan, Co. Dublin and Ex Hills Mills and Hon. Member of Lucan Golf Club and founder member of Celbridge Town F.C. and Ballyoulster F.C) March 6th. 2022, (peacefully), at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Beloved husband of the late Mary and dear father of Elizabeth, Michael, Jane, Ann, Mary, Joseph, Bernardine, David and the late Bernard Jnr (recently deceased). Sadly missed by his loving family, sister Mona, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, good neighbours and friends.

R.I.P.

Reposing at his home on Tuesday evening from 4pm until 8pm with prayers at 6pm. Removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Celbridge on Wednesday morning arriving for Requiem Mass at 11.00am followed by burial in Donacomper Cemetery. Barney’s Funeral Mass may be viewed online by following the link below:

https://www.celstra.ie/live-feed/

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but are unable to, are welcome to leave a personal message by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively leave a message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com.


The death has occurred of Michael (Micheál) Devaney
Ballyvoneen, Enfield, Meath / Enfield, Kildare


Peacefully at Park House Nursing Home, Kilcock. Micheál, predeceased by his wife Mary, loving mother of Rachel, Caroline, Tony, Noreen, Martin and Michael-Joe. Always remembered by his family, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sister Mary (U.S.A), extended family, friends and neighbours.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at his residence on Thursday. Micheál's funeral cortège will leave his home at 11.30am on Friday morning to the Church of the Nativity Newtown, Kilcock, arriving for Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Cloncurry Cemetery.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but cannot, please leave a personal message for Micheál's family in the ‘Condolences’ section below.

The death has occurred of James EDGEWORTH
Truce Road, Ballymore Eustace, Kildare

The death has occurred of James Edgeworth of Alberton, Johannesburg, South Africa and formerly of Truce Road, Ballymore Eustace, Co. Kildare. Predeceased by his wife Anita and his parents Matt and Kathleen. Sadly missed by his loving sisters Mary and Dolores, brothers Matt, Patrick, Francis and John, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

“May James Rest In Peace.”

James’ Funeral has taken place in Alberton. A Funeral mass to honour James' life will take place in The Church of The Immaculate Conception, Ballymore Eustace and arrangements will be published later. You are invited to leave a message of support and sympathy for James' family by clicking on the Condolences button below.


The death has occurred of Jack RYAN
''Tober na Tuile'' Ballyteague Sth, Kilmeague, Kildare

Suddenly, at his home in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Predeceased by his much loved father Eugene. Beloved son of Triona; sadly missed by his brother Eoghan, sisters Dee, Aisling, Cathy and Niamh.

Family flowers only please.

Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Violet Dacre (née Carter)
Clane, Kildare



Dacre (nee Carter), Violet, Clane, Co. Kildare and late of Kent, England, March 5th 2022, peacefully in the care of Hazel Hall Nursing Home, Clane, beloved wife of the late George, deeply regretted by her loving daughters Dianne and Karen, sons-in-law Martin and Nicholas, grandchildren Adam, Gemma, Niamh, Aoife, Orla and Eamonn, extended family and friends.

Rest In Peace

A private funeral will take place for Violet.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media