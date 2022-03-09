Kildare digital strategy submissions deadline Friday March 11

Kildare County Council plans to develop a digital strategy for county Kildare that will help transform how we interact, innovate, and do business as well as help us to become more productive and creative as a society. The closing date for submissions to the consultation portal is Friday March 11.

The council has released an informational video to highlight the role the Kildare Digital Strategy will have shaping the future of County Kildare. The video is available to view on the Kildare County Council YouTube channel.



Kildare County Council is carrying out a public consultation seeking engagement on the key areas of the Strategy. The Digital Strategy, once developed, will seek to maximize the opportunities of digital transformation for the benefit of our society and economy, ensuring that Kildare is among the best places to live, work, invest and visit.



Consultations are well underway with businesses, partner agencies, community groups and directly with citizens to inform the key elements and actions of the emerging digital strategy. Kildare County Council is seeking feedback via the Consultation Portal addressing any or all, of the five key themes.

Kildare County Council continues to encourage individual citizens to participate in the Citizen Digital Survey which can be accessed on the survey tab of the Consultation Portal. This survey is completely anonymous and will take no more than 5 or 6 minutes to complete. Alternatively, an MS Word version of the survey to make your submission can be requested by emailing broadband@kildarecoco.ie

The key themes of the digital strategy will include objectives and actions around:

Digital Economy (e-commerce, e-skills, ICT systems, innovation facilities & services). The digitization of the economy creates benefits and efficiencies as digital technologies drive innovation and fuel job opportunities and economic growth. The digital economy also permeates all aspects of society, influencing the way people interact and bringing about broad sociological changes.

Digital Infrastructure (Broadband, telecoms, connected facilities). Just as power, water and roads infrastructure enable us to go about our everyday lives, digital equipment and systems are as important – they help make sense of the vast amount of data we are faced with. The most obvious face of digital infrastructure is having reliable and fit–for-purpose mobile and fixed phone and broadband services. Without this, we could not access the digital services we use every day like banking, healthcare, entertainment, and communicating with family, friends and at work.

Digital Skills (In business, the public sector, community). Digital skills are broadly defined as the skills needed to ‘use digital devices, communication applications and networks to access and manage information. Whether this is basic online searching and emailing to specialist programming and development, some level of digital skills are required. These skills help people communicate, collaborate, develop and share digital content.

Digital Society (Smart Communities / Citizens) We are increasingly bound in the digital society, in which every aspect of our lives is profoundly affected by digital applications; the digitalisation and proliferation of data; how we communicate, socialise; work, learn, stay healthy and participate in politics and the economy.

Digital technology can help to create places and communities that manage spatial development, population growth, mobility, effects of climate change and transition to greater sustainability. Smart cities / communities will optimise urban and rural planning and community services. Smart Communities will promote safety and liveability and connect communities. Smart Communities Initiatives will play a key role in the areas of rural regeneration, agri-tech, sustainable energy networks, tourism & heritage promotion, health & wellbeing and a range of other local priorities.

Digital Services (Digitisation of Public Services) New developments in Information and Communications Technology (ICT) are changing the way we live, work and interact with each other. The rapid rise in the use of mobile devices and widespread information sharing mean that citizens expectations for technology enabled government services has risen significantly. This strategy will set an example of delivering better outcomes and efficiency through innovation and excellence in ICT.



It is envisaged that the Kildare Digital Strategy will be finalized in May 2022 and will cover the period 2022 to 2025. It will set out a vision for the county outlining the core objectives, priorities, and actions over the short, medium, and long term.