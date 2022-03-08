Parachute club on Kildare-Offaly border gets "hard landing" with taxman's bill of €113,500

A skydiver at the Irish Parachute Club
The Irish Parachute Club in Clonbullogue made a settlement with the taxman totalling €113,446 - made up of €65,134 in tax, along with interest and penalties of €28,772 and €19,540 respectively.
The settlement is among those in the Revenue-published the list of tax defaulters for the period the period 1 October 2021 to 31 December 2021.
Separately, a Kildare farmer has made a settlement with Revenue for nearly €84,000.
James Fennell of Burtown House, Athy, owed €53,585.00 in tax and the remainder of the settlement was made of €14,305.00 in interest and penalties of €16,075.00.
The total number of settlements published is 23 while the total value of these settlements is €2.8m.
