Search

08 Mar 2022

Parachute club on Kildare-Offaly border gets "hard landing" with taxman's bill of €113,500

Grounded

Parachute club on Kildare-Offaly border gets "hard landing" with taxman's bill of €113,500

A skydiver at the Irish Parachute Club

Reporter:

Paul O'Meara

08 Mar 2022 3:59 PM

Email:

paul@leinsterleader.ie

The Irish Parachute Club in Clonbullogue made a settlement with the taxman totalling €113,446 - made up of  €65,134 in tax, along with interest and penalties of €28,772 and €19,540 respectively.

The settlement is among those in the Revenue-published the list of tax defaulters for the period  the period 1 October 2021 to 31 December 2021.

Separately, a Kildare farmer has made a settlement with Revenue  for nearly €84,000.

Read more Kildare news

James Fennell of Burtown House, Athy, owed €53,585.00 in tax and the remainder of the settlement was made of €14,305.00 in interest and penalties of €16,075.00.

The total number of settlements published is 23 while the total value of these settlements is €2.8m.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media